OAS nations pressure ICC prosecutor to act on Venezuela

NEW YORK (AP) — The leadership of a broad coalition of Western Hemisphere nations is accusing the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor of failing to take swift action on allegations that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States said in a report Wednesday that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s failure to open a formal investigation into Venezuela is “stunning” and “inexplicable.” The leadership of the 35-member body says the ICC’s slow pace of the review of Venezuela’s situation “appears utterly unaffected by the widespread, severe, and devastating crimes being committed.”