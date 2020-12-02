Nearly 40% of newly reported COVID-19 tests return positive

(WAOW) — A downward trend in cases doesn't mean that Wisconsin is out of the woods yet: nearly 40% of newly reported COVID-19 tests have come back positive on Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS).

On Wednesday, DHS reported a total of 9,983 tests. Of those, 3,777 came back positive and 6,206 came back negative. That equates to a 37.8% positivity rate. The seven-day average of people testing positive is 31%, an increasing trend from a low of 27.7% on November 27.

Today's #COVID19_WI update & you may have noticed a downward trend in new cases. That doesn't mean we are out of the woods yet. Our 7-day average of new confirmed cases still indicates significant community spread. We must do all we can to #StoptheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/7XKHvKlWj4 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 2, 2020

With the newly reported cases, Wisconsin is also teetering on the edge of another grim milestone: 400,000 total cases. As of Wednesday, the state has accumulated 395,090 total cases throughout the course of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 319,426, or 81.6% are considered recovered.

The state also reports 82 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,502 (0.9 percent of positive cases). The seven-day average for reported deaths is lower at 46.

DHS reports that another 197 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,827 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 18 from the day prior.

Of those, 415 are in the ICU, an increase of 20 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Wednesday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility had 8 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.