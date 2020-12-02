Medford City Council approves the purchase of body cameras for its officers

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday, the Medford City Council approved spending more than $6,000 dollars on body cameras and a storage station.

Not only was the council on board, the officers were as well, that's according to the Medford Chief of Police Chad Liske.

One of the hopes of adding the body cameras is that it will build the departments relationship with the community.

"You’ve got the transparency," said Liske. He went on to say, "from my research and a couple of others, it’s a little less likely that someone may make a claim against an officer knowing that it is recorded."

But that's not the only benefit to the cameras. The footage recorded may also help the department in various situations, especially when reviewing a case.

"The officers have the ability to maybe go back and review and instead to have a more thorough report or more accurate report," said Liske.

Across the country there has been a push for more agencies to implement body cameras, chief Liske sees this trend continuing.

He said, "I think it’s their own decisions however I guess in my mind I see it that I don’t see it too far in the future that it’s going to be something mandated whether the state of Wisconsin or a nationwide mandate just to have that for all officers."

The department will purchase seven cameras, they have nine officers.

Liske, says they will add the body cameras next month.