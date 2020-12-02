Marshfield Clinic Health System offering free adult flu shot clinics in December

(WAOW) — Throughout the month of December, Marshfield Clinic Health System is offering free flu vaccine clinics in central and western Wisconsin.

The clinics are available for adults 19 and older. Clinics are walk in only and proof of insurance is not needed.

Clinics will be held at the following locations and dates:

Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center – Main Entrance: 2727 Plaza Drive, Wausau. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center: 212800 Stainless Ave., Stratford. 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Marshfield Clinic Colby/Abbotsford Center: 111 Dehne Drive, Colby. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Marshfield Clinic Neillsville Center: 216 Sunset Place, Neillsville. 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

