Man gets 3 months for shooting flares, triggering rescue

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for shooting distress flares from a boat when there was no real emergency and triggering a U.S. Coast Guard rescue operation. Court records show 32-year-old Justin Patrick Obert was sentenced Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court. He must also pay more than $13,000 to cover costs associated with the rescue. He pleaded guilty in August to communicating a false distress message. Court documents say Obert was on a vessel in the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Myers Beach in September 2019 when he drunkenly discharged two red flares.