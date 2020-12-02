Lebanon’s president expresses hope for Israel border talks

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president says he wants maritime border talks with Israel to succeed and that disagreements during the last round of negotiations can be resolved based on international law. President Michel Aoun spoke during a meeting with John Desrocher, the U.S. mediator for the negotiations, who was in Beirut for discussions with Lebanese leaders. The fourth round of talks, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday, was postponed until further notice. The negotiations are the first non-security talks to be held between the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. Resolving the border issue could pave the way for lucrative oil and gas deals on both sides.