Klain to lead Biden White House in return of professionals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Klain has checked all the boxes of a classic Washington striver: Georgetown, Harvard Law, Supreme Court and Capitol Hill staffer, White House adviser and, along the way, of course, lobbyist and lawyer. Now he is preparing to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff, a job often referred to as the nation’s chief operating officer. His gilded resume, deep knowledge of the levers of power in the capital and decadeslong association with Biden have also done something unusual in today’s Washington: drawn praise from both sides of the ideological divide. Klain has a reputation among Democrats and even some Republicans for competence.