Israeli navy welcomes new generation of German-made warships

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Israel’s navy has welcomed the first of four German-made warships that will be at the vanguard of Israeli efforts to protect its coastline and growing natural-gas industry. The first missile boat of “Project Magen” docked at Israel’s Haifa port on Wednesday, with three more of the corvettes scheduled to arrive over the next two years. President Reuven Rivlin told the ceremony that the new ships — commonly known as the Saar 6 — “will answer the state of Israel’s security needs.” The military says the ships are more agile and have better radar and weapons systems than the current generation of warships deployed by Israel.