Illinois speaker’s friend, 3 others enter bribery case pleas

CHICAGO (AP) — Four people, including a close friend of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, have entered not guilty pleas in a federal bribery case alleging a scheme with the state’s largest utility. The pleas were entered Wednesday, weeks after they were charged with federal counts of bribery and conspiracy. Among those who entered pleas was Michael McClain, a one-time state lawmaker and close friend of Madigan. The others are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, and consultant Jay Doherty. Madigan hasn’t been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.