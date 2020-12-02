House committee chair presses Census on delays to count

Internal Census Bureau documents indicate that it will be unable to meet a year-end deadline for handing in data used for allocating congressional seats. That’s according to a letter from the chair of the U.S. House committee that oversees the Census Bureau. In a Wednesday letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York says the delay is because the Census Bureau is dealing with irregularities found in the numbers-crunching phase of the census. Maloney’s letter also accuses President Donald Trump’s administration of obstructing the count by not handing over documents about state population totals required to reallocate seats in the House.