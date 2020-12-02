Gov. Evers to give State of the State address virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The upcoming State of the State address and biennial budget message are being delivered virtually, according to the Governor's office.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households. As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example,” said Gov. Evers in a letter to legislative leaders. “To this end, and consistent with our continued recommendations to Wisconsinites, I will deliver my State of the State address and budget message to Wisconsinites virtually next year.”

Gov. Evers is also encouraging the Legislature to convene virtually to recieve the State of the State Address and budget message.

The dates and times for the addresses are set:

State of the State: Tuesday, January 12 at 7 pm

Budget message: Tuesday, February 16 at 7 pm

“As we begin a new legislative session in January, we must continue our work building on the down payment we made during the last legislative session on increasing access to quality, affordable healthcare, fully funding our public schools, and fixing our roads and bridges,” wrote Gov. Evers. “We must also acknowledge and expect, however, that like so many things this past year, this legislative session might look differently than it has before…I look forward to working together and having a productive legislative session in the new year.”