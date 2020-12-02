Free Starbucks for health care workers this month

Free Starbucks for health care workers this monthNew
Starbucks is giving health care workers and first responders a free pick-me up throughout December.
To show appreciation for frontline workers, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee -- hot or ices -- through the end of the year.
The coffee giant's list of those eligible:
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Dispatchers
- Firefighters/paramedics
- Police Officers
- Dentists
- Mental Health Care Workers
- Active-Duty Military
- Public Health Care Workers
- Any Hospital Staff
You just have to show your ID to get the free brew!