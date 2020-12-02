Skip to Content

Free Starbucks for health care workers this month

Starbucks is giving health care workers and first responders a free pick-me up throughout December.

To show appreciation for frontline workers, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee -- hot or ices -- through the end of the year.

The coffee giant's list of those eligible:

  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dispatchers
  • Firefighters/paramedics
  • Police Officers
  • Dentists
  • Mental Health Care Workers
  • Active-Duty Military
  • Public Health Care Workers
  • Any Hospital Staff

You just have to show your ID to get the free brew!

