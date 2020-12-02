Free Starbucks for health care workers this month

Starbucks is giving health care workers and first responders a free pick-me up throughout December.

To show appreciation for frontline workers, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee -- hot or ices -- through the end of the year.

The coffee giant's list of those eligible:

Doctors

Nurses

Pharmacists

Dispatchers

Firefighters/paramedics

Police Officers

Dentists

Mental Health Care Workers

Active-Duty Military

Public Health Care Workers

Any Hospital Staff

You just have to show your ID to get the free brew!