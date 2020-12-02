EU lawmaker from Hungary targeted with expulsion vote

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The head of the European Parliament delegation representing Hungary’s ruling party is being targeted for expulsion from his political group in the European Union legislature after comparing the group’s leader to the gestapo. Members of the European People’s Party have called for a vote on expelling Tamas Deutsch, the head of the Hungarian delegation to the center-right group. Deutsch is a founding member of Hungary’s right-wing ruling party, Fidesz. In a Monday letter addressed to the leader of the EPP in the European Parliament, EU lawmakers referenced their “growing dismay and impatience (with the) increasing radicalization and verbal abuses of certain Fidesz MEPs.” The signatories demanded a Dec. 9 vote on Deutsch’s expulsion.