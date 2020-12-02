Dutch police: 2 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say two people have been injured in a stabbing in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene. The city’s police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished Wednesday. Police say they have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Further details were not immediately available and there was no word on a possible motive. A police spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking comment.