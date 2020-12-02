Decent December weather continues

More quiet December weather is on the way. You won't need to be worried about driving through significant ice or snow for a while. In addition, most days will have temperatures above normal.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 39 Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 24 Wind: West-Northwest~10

Thursday: Some clouds early, then more breaks of sun and a bit breezy.

High: 37 Wind: West 10-18

There will be plenty of sun once again for today although the sky will not be as crystal clear as yesterday. There will be some high cirrus clouds in the sky. High temps will be a little warmer than yesterday, reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will turn to the west at 10-15 mph.

A band of clouds will move in from the north tonight so low temps Thursday morning will not be as cold. The clouds will hang around a bit Thursday morning before breaking up once again. We should have enough sun to boost high temps into the mid to upper 30s for tomorrow. It will be a little breezy, so it will feel a bit colder than today.

Tranquil weather will then continue through early next week. Each day from Friday through Tuesday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds and not much threat of precipitation. There is one weak cool front that will pass through the area Saturday evening and this could produce some flurries, otherwise the weather should be dry. Low temps will be in the 20s while high temps will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday might be a bit milder with highs around 40. Enjoy the decent December weather!

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1950 - A late season tornado killed four persons in Madison County and Bond County, east of St Louis MO. Three tornadoes touched down in Illinois that afternoon, compared to just half a dozen tornadoes in the month of December in 115 years of records up until that time. Thunderstorms also produced hail which caused more than four million dollars damage in the St Louis area, it was the most damaging hailstorm of record for Missouri. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)