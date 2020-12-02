Brewers trade Knebel, make slew of other moves
Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have traded former All-Star pitcher Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash, the team announced Wednesday night.
Knebel pitched for five seasons with the Brewers, missing 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
He appeared in 231 games over that time, including a career high 76 in his All-Star 2017 campaign.
In addition, the Brewers agreed to deals with Orlando Arcia, Daniel Vogelbach, Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina.
They non-tendered Alex Claudio, Ben Gamel and Jace Peterson. All three are now free agents.
The Brewers 40 man roster currently sits at 35.