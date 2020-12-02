Brewers trade Knebel, make slew of other moves

Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have traded former All-Star pitcher Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash, the team announced Wednesday night.

The #Brewers have traded RHP Corey Knebel to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named or cash. pic.twitter.com/p7Nqufv3jd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 3, 2020

Knebel pitched for five seasons with the Brewers, missing 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He appeared in 231 games over that time, including a career high 76 in his All-Star 2017 campaign.

In addition, the Brewers agreed to deals with Orlando Arcia, Daniel Vogelbach, Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina.

They non-tendered Alex Claudio, Ben Gamel and Jace Peterson. All three are now free agents.

The Brewers 40 man roster currently sits at 35.