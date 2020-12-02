Break-in reported at Hewitt-Texas Elementary School

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — On Wednesday evening, Wausau School District Administration was informed of a break in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary School.

According to a press release from the district, Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office was immediately called.

The district says that there is some damage to the building, but it is not severe and classes will be held as usual on Thursday.

One class will be moved to another room until the damage is fixed.

An investigation into the break-in is underway.

No futher information was released.

This is a developing story.