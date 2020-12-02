Athlete of the Week: Mosinee’s Toren Holtz

The joke about Central Wisconsin soccer, according to Joseph Carlson, the Head Coach of Mosinee boy's soccer, goes something like this, "They say nobody plays soccer north of Highway 60."

But anyone that says that clearly hasn't watched a Mosinee Indians game and seen Toren Holtz play.

"He loves the game of soccer," said Carlson. "That's the first thing that you're going to see. If anybody were to come to our games they would say, 'oh, he's a great soccer player.' "

Just how great?

As a Junior, Holtz was named to the All-State team, which is an honor that doesn't happen a lot at Mosinee.

"I was just like wow," said Holtz. "I had no idea that I was only the second player to do it from Mosinee!"

"I was so excited for him," said Carlson. "I felt like it was a reward for years of contribution. One season didn't do it. It was those years of hard work is really where it came from."

However, that hard work garnered Holtz more than just an All-State nod.

He was also selected as a first team all-conference player for the Great Northern Conference this year and was named the conference's co-offensive player of the year.

Honors that he says make all the hard work worth it.

"It just shows you if you put enough time in and effort and if you care about something that much it will definitely pay off one day."

Holtz and the Indians finished the 2020 season with a regional championship, however were defeated in the first round of sectionals.

Entering his senior year, Holtz hopes his hard work will continue to pay off with a trip to state.