Area teen in Forest County is giving back to children in need

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- It all started when 13-year-old Zoey Weso from Crandon wanted to sell her American Girl doll.

Instead, she decided to host numerous fundraisers to buy toys for kids, knowing this year may be even more difficult than usual. She plans to donate all of the gifts to social services.

"I knew that other kids and their families couldn't afford that much this year because of covid and I know that we can't either but I still wanted to help other kids," said Zoey.

Her generosity didn't go unnoticed, after raising thousands of dollars the Crandon Race Track owners opted to double the amount she's raised, now totalling more than $10,000.

The fundraiser runs through December 14th. You can contact Zoey by calling (715) 784-0887.