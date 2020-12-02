Antigo holds annual Christmas parade but with a little twist

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)-- The city of Antigo held their annual Christmas parade Wednesday evening but this year it had a little twist.

The parade was held in a reverse style, the floats lined up along 5th avenue and vehicles drove one way from highway 45 down 5th avenue to see everyone and everything that was a part of the parade.

"We thought it was a great way to get the community to kick off the holiday season, we changed it up this year with the reverse Christmas parade," said Deena Grabowsky the director of the Antigo and Langlade County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.

The parade in Wausau will be held the same way, it takes place Friday December 4 at Marathon Park.