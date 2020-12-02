Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen

ADAMS CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager and is asking for the public's help.

Russell R. Hine, 17, was last seen in the 2800 block of County Highway G in Oxford at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as a white male, five-foot nine-inches tall, weighing 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, work boots and a black hat.

If you see Russell, contact police via 911 or at 608-339-3304.