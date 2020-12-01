Woodson YMCA implements 100% mask compliance board policy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As COVID-19 cases in parts of our area seem to be decreasing, in others, they seem to be increasing. To aid in slowing the spread of the virus, the Woodson YMCA Board of Directors approved a facility-wide mask mandate.

The mandate requires members to use face masks at all times, in all areas, with no exceptions.

YMCA members were previously asked to wear masks when in shared areas during physical activity.

This new Woodson YMCA mandate began on November 23rd. Since then officials say the change has been positive as it's aimed to keep the community safe and keep the YMCA open.

Bryan Bailey, CEO of the Woodson YMCA says, "we really saw too many people not wearing the mask when they worked out, and so we want 100% with no exception to the rule." He went on to say, "I think we're seeing that our members are adjusting to it, they need some reminders so we have staff who are now roaming the facilities."

Gym leaders say the hope is by enforcing mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing we can slow the spread of the virus.

The board plans will reevaluate the mandate soon and will adjust if needed.