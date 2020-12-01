Wisconsin DHS gives status update of COVID-19 in the badger state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Health experts warn residents that getting tested too soon after Thanksgiving may result in a negative test.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said, "many families were taking some time together resting and celebrating the holiday the virus wasn’t taking a break."

Now that Thanksgiving is over, many residents are concerned over COVID-19 cases.

Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said, "we are adding 4,078 new cases to our total today (Tuesday) which brings us to 391,313 COVID-19 positive cases."

Palm went on to say that if you hosted or attended a gathering over the long holiday weekend to take steps to stop the spread this week by quarantining and not interacting with people that you do not live with.

While Thanksgiving is behind us, Christmas is only a few weeks away and the health recommendations still stand.

Officials across the badger state say symptoms could appear between two to 14 days after exposure and get tested too soon after the holiday, that test, could come back negative.

"If you’ve been exposed we suggest getting a test 3 to 5 days after the exposure and not any earlier," said Palm.

The risk is that people could be positive but not test positive for several days.

"A negative test today doesn’t mean a negative test tomorrow," said Evers.

So if you feel like you have been exposed here's what you need to do, quarantine and call your close contacts as you wait for results, if you do receive a positive test, isolate yourself from those in your household.

If you are showing symptoms or believe you have COVID-19, health officials suggest you contact your doctor as soon as possible.