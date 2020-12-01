‘Well-prepared’ robbers seize Brazilian city, loot bank

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of criminals armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil overnight and took control of the streets as they launched an assault against a local bank branch. Hooded men dressed in black walked the streets of Criciúma, in the state of Santa Catarina, and held locals hostage. The takeover began around midnight and lasted about two hours. The roughly 30 criminals in about 10 cars blocked access points to the city to prevent police reinforcements from responding swiftly. Images on Globo showed a bank vault with a square-shaped hole in it and a convoy of criminals’ vehicles as they made their escape. Bills were scattered across the ground.