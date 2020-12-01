Virus, fan eagerness may spur sports bet, casino expansion

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Huge holes in state budgets due to the coronavirus pandemic and the demonstrated eagerness of fans to bet on sports are likely to spur a further expansion of sports betting and online casino gambling. That was a consensus at a national sports betting conference held online Tuesday. Gambling executives, analysts and lawmakers agreed that the lure of new tax revenue could prove irresistible to cash-strapped state governments facing large deficits due to the pandemic. And the results of last month’s elections, in which voters in numerous states approved allowing or expanding casinos or sports betting, show that demand exists for legalized gambling in additional states.