UN urges countries to designate ship crews as ‘key workers’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution urging all nations to designate merchant seamen as “key workers” to help ease the plight of nearly 400,000 sailors who have been stranded at sea by pandemic restrictions. The resolution adopted by consensus Tuesday stresses the very difficult conditions seafarers face, which have been exacerbated by pandemic rules that have impeded crew changes and repatriation of sailors to their home countries. Indonesia’s U.N. ambassador says the work of 2 million seafarers who ensure world trade has continued to move during the pandemic largely goes unnoticed.