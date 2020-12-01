Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bonduel 85, Crandon 24
Brookfield Central 80, Germantown 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Berlin 41
Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 63
Muskego 80, Arrowhead 77
Tomah 71, Reedsburg Area 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Glenwood City vs. Independence, ccd.
Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, ppd.
Riverdale vs. Weston, ccd.
St. John’s NW Military Academy vs. Kenosha Christian Life, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 76, Mauston 20
Arrowhead 66, Muskego 34
Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29
Brookfield Academy 54, The Prairie School 35
De Pere 59, Bay Port 39
Dodgeland 48, Palmyra-Eagle 32
Hudson 80, Prescott 68
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 41
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26
Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 27, OT
New Berlin West 52, Pewaukee 50
North Crawford 46, Weston 39
Phillips 60, Prentice 22
Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 52
Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36
Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50
Valders 64, Chilton 38
Wisconsin Dells 61, Wautoma 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ppd.
Blair-Taylor vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.
Boyceville vs. Cornell, ccd.
Brookfield East vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, ppd.
New Lisbon vs. La Farge, ccd.
New London vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
River Ridge vs. Highland, ppd.
Siren vs. Shell Lake, ppd.
Solon Springs vs. Bayfield, ccd.
Two Rivers vs. Sheboygan Falls, ccd.
Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/