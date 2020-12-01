Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:52 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bonduel 85, Crandon 24

Brookfield Central 80, Germantown 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Berlin 41

Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 63

Muskego 80, Arrowhead 77

Tomah 71, Reedsburg Area 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Glenwood City vs. Independence, ccd.

Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, ppd.

Riverdale vs. Weston, ccd.

St. John’s NW Military Academy vs. Kenosha Christian Life, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 76, Mauston 20

Arrowhead 66, Muskego 34

Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29

Brookfield Academy 54, The Prairie School 35

De Pere 59, Bay Port 39

Dodgeland 48, Palmyra-Eagle 32

Hudson 80, Prescott 68

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 41

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26

Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 27, OT

New Berlin West 52, Pewaukee 50

North Crawford 46, Weston 39

Phillips 60, Prentice 22

Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 52

Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36

Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50

Valders 64, Chilton 38

Wisconsin Dells 61, Wautoma 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ppd.

Blair-Taylor vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.

Boyceville vs. Cornell, ccd.

Brookfield East vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, ppd.

New Lisbon vs. La Farge, ccd.

New London vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

River Ridge vs. Highland, ppd.

Siren vs. Shell Lake, ppd.

Solon Springs vs. Bayfield, ccd.

Two Rivers vs. Sheboygan Falls, ccd.

Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

