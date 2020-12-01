Truckers For Tots comes to Wausau Fleet Farm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mid-State Truck Service employees filled carts with toys and items of all kinds Tuesday night.

The company paid for the shopping spree, which goes to Toys For Tots.

While they didn't say exactly how much it all cost tonight, dozens of bags were filled.

According to Marathon County Toys For Tots coordinator Jared Linke, the spree included items for kids ages zero to 14.

"The big thing that we needed help with this year was teen toys," said Linke. "So, they're getting a lot fishing poles, camping stuff. Stuff that teenagers would want to do versus the Barbies and the Tonka trucks."

This is the 12th year of the Truckers For Tots campaign.