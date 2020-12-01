Thomas Reavley, oldest active federal judge, dies at 99

HOUSTON (AP) — Thomas M. Reavley, the oldest active federal judge who served for 41 years on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has died at the age of 99. The Texas Supreme Court announced that Reavley died on Tuesday in Houston. He had served nine years on the Texas Supreme Court, the state’s top civil court, before being appointed to the appeals court by President Jimmy Carter in 1979. Reavley took senior status in 1990 but maintained a mostly full caseload until 2019. His legal career spanned more than six decades. Reavley is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dineen King, who is also a judge on the 5th Circuit.