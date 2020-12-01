Salesforce to buy work chat service Slack for $27.7 billion

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against one of the industry’s longtime powerhouses. The acquisition announced Tuesday is by far the largest in the 21-year history of Salesforce, a San Francisco company that was one of the first to begin selling software as a subscription service that could be used on any internet-connected device instead of the more cumbersome process of installing the programs on individual computers.