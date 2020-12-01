Republicans call for resignation of Wisconsin election chair

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are calling on the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to resign. They expressed anger Tuesday that she finalized the state’s presidential election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump. Republican commissioner Dean Knudson called chair Ann Jacobs’ actions finalizing the election on Monday a “little dog and pony show” that violated the law. Knudson says the commission should have been involved. Jacobs says she was following the law and past precedent. She refused Knudson’s call to resign. The debate came after Trump filed a lawsuit challenging the election results.