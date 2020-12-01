Quiet Winter weather ahead

For those who dislike the snow and ice that comes with the Winter season, you are getting a reprieve. It looks like the next week or so will be quiet with above normal temperatures.

Today: Sunny with much lighter winds.

High: 35 Wind: North-Northwest 5-10

Tonight: Clear and frosty.

Low: 16 Wind: NW around 5

Wednesday: Sunny and fairly nice.

High: 40 Wind: West-Northwest ~10

You can expect sunny skies for today with less wind than yesterday. It will be decent weather for the first day of December. Highs will be in the mid 30s with winds out of the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be another bright day and fairly nice for the 2nd day of December. Highs on Wednesday should climb into the upper 30s to low 40s.

There might be a few scattered clouds in the sky on Thursday and Friday but overall, there will still be a good amount of sunshine and the mercury should reach the mid to upper 30s on both days.

Over the weekend, Saturday is looking like the better day to be outside with sunny to partly cloudy skies, light winds and highs near 40. On Sunday a weak cold front will move in from the north and cause the wind to pick up a little. This front will also produce a chance of flurries and cool things down. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Quiet weather should continue early next week with highs continuing in the 30s. It will be a slow start to the winter sports season (because of the lack of snow), except for ice fishing. With low temperatures in the teens and 20s over the next week or two, we should start to see more ice build on area lakes. As usual, be careful on the first ice.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2011 - Wind speeds as high as 102 MPH were measured in Centerville, Utah and surrounding cities. Damage was reported throughout Weber and Davis counties ranging from South Ogden down to Bountiful. More than 400 trees were down at the Davis Golf course alone due to the winds. Up to 54,000 residences were without power throughout the day and into the evening. Train service between Layton and Salt Lake City was suspended due to damaged train stations, debris on the train tracks, and power outages. Cleanup costs totaled $8 million in Centerville alone. No injuries were reported from the wind, but a number of injuries were reported from those helping with the cleanup effort.