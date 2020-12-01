Pleasant December weather will linger

The first part of December is definitely looking dry and tranquil around this part of the country. We will have mostly high pressure in control. The few weak fronts that will move through will be moisture starved and not offer enough forcing to produce meaningful precipitation.

Tuesday night should be mostly clear with lows in the middle 10s with a few colder spots. Winds will be light from the northwest. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees. Winds should be from the west to northwest at 7-15 mph.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. Of course the normal high temperature this time of the year is around 30 degrees. Friday and Saturday will continue the pleasant conditions with lots of sunshine and highs around 40 degrees. Lows should be in the low 20s.

A cooler pocket of air will swirl in from the north for Sunday keeping our highs in the mid 30s. There will be more cloud cover along with some lake effect flurries in the northern part of the area.

As mentioned, the dry weather will hang around and keep us very quiet even into next week. We should have partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs around 37 Monday and 41 come Tuesday. There are signs we could even warm into the mid 40s for the middle of next week.

Seems like you will be able to spend more time outdoors this December than usual without getting too cold. Enjoy and stay tuned!

Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 1-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1896 - The temperature at Kipp, MT, rose 30 degrees in just seven minutes, and 80 degrees in a matter of a few hours. A thirty-inch snow cover was melted in half a day. (The Weather Channel)

1913 - A six day front range snowstorm began. It produced a record total of 46 inches at Denver CO. (David Ludlum)

1985 - A storm produced more than six inches of snow from the Northern and Central Plains to parts of Michigan, with 36.4 inches reported at Marquette MI. Many roads were blocked by snow. A family was stranded for 25 hours south of Colome, SD. Drifts twelve feet high were reported in north central Nebraska. (The Weather Channel)