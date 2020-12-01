Pentagon official overseeing counter-IS effort has resigned

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the civilian official overseeing the fight against the Islamic State militant group has resigned. Christopher Maier had directed the Pentagon’s counter-IS office since March 2017, shortly after President Donald Trump took office. The Pentagon says acting secretary of defense Christopher Miller accepted Maier’s resignation on Monday. It gave no reason for his departure. It said the office that Maier oversaw would be absorbed by the counterterrorism staffs headed by Trump appointees who recently were put in senior positions in the Pentagon as part of a shakeup that included Trump’s firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.