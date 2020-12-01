Need greater than ever for local charities on Giving Tuesday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The holidays are a busy time for charitable organizations.

There's always a need, whether it's for time, talents, or donations. But in the year of COVID-19, the need is even greater.

"This year, as you may know, things are just so different," said Amy Bergstrom, Director of the Community Center of Hope Food Pantry.

Organizations have had to change a lot about how they operate, even as the pandemic increased the number of people in need of help.

"We have had so many new clients here this year," Bergstrom said. "People who have never come to the food pantry before or who maybe haven't in quite some time."

Tracy Rieger, the director of the Wausau Warming Center, said they were thrown for a loop when pandemic safety precautions meant they couldn't use their own space as a shelter for the homeless.

"We really didn't know where we were going to go up until a month before the shelter was supposed to open," she said.

While they're now set up in their new location inside First United Methodist Church, they're still in need.

"With the pandemic, we've noticed a considerable decrease in the number of volunteers we have here, which is completely understandable," Rieger said.

Giving Tuesday prompts people to consider donating time, talents or money to those struggling just a little bit more.

"It's short lived. We're not going to be doing this forever. So, let's care for one another and let's look out for our neighbors. I think that's the best thing we can do," Bergstrom said.