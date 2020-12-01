Mark Walker takes early jump into N. Carolina Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Outgoing North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker has announced his bid to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr in 2022. It’s a path the Republican indicated a year ago he’d pursue after he declined to seek reelection in his House district following an unscheduled redistricting. He said in a video message on Tuesday that he’s running in part because he’s got “the experience to fight and to win in Washington.” Walker is a Baptist minister and favorite of the state’s Republican base. His quick entry signals his attempt to make other big-name conservatives think twice about getting in. Those include Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law.