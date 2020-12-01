Howard Young Medical Center holds “Trees of Love” Ceremony

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WAOW)-- For more than three decades, the Howard Young Medical Center has had "Trees of Love" in December. It's a way of acknowledging the pain of loss that many feel throughout the year and during the holidays. A way to start the season with loving memories.

That annual tradition of the trees adorned in blue lights continued Tuesday night for the 33rd year, but with a few changes.

The lighting was private, as there are no public lightings this year. The hanging of ornaments has been suspended this year in the interest of public safety.

"Through this pandemic we have lost a lot of loved ones and we've lost other things in our life so just mourning the loss of loved ones that we've lost recently or in the past," said Mary Ellen Kaminski who is the volunteer coordinator for Ascension at Home.

The trees that are lit in blue, will be displayed throughout the holidays at the Dr. Katie Clinic at the Howard Young Medical Center. For the first time this year, there will be a tree at St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander.

You can also make donations in memory of lost loved ones. You can do that by contacting Marry Ellen at 800-234-3542 or contact the Howard Young Foundation.