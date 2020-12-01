Giving Tuesday 2020, how you can help

(WAOW)- Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated with the simple idea of encouraging people to do good, and the best part is that every one is able to participate.

It started in 2012, a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

In a year like 2020, generosity and simple acts of kindness go a long way such as giving back to local fundraisers, showing gratitude to health care workers, as well as giving back to food banks.

In our area we have seen numerous food drives with lines of cars waiting to get a meal.

More than 50 million americans may not have enough to eat by the end of the year, according to Feeding America.

America is right in the middle of a food crisis absolutely no question. I want your audience to keep in mind for every one of those cars, there are tens of millions of people who don't make it to that line," said Claire Babineaux- Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Back in 2019 Giving Tuesday generated two billion dollars in the United States alone.

Several area organizations are also participating in Giving Tuesday.

The UW Wausau Campus Foundation (formerly the UWMC Foundation) is participating in Giving Tuesday to raise $50,000 to fund the local scholarships.

The CoVantage Cares Foundation fundraising campaign will run Tuesday, December 1 through December 15.

Funds received will be matched with up to $150,000 in contributions from CoVantage Cares Foundation.

Local non-profit organizations to receive funding from this year's campaign were selected by CoVantage staff and are located throughout the communities served by CoVantage.