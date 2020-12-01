Ex-Honolulu police lieutenant sentenced in conspiracy case

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Honolulu police lieutenant to three-and-a-half years in prison for helping a now-retired police chief and his now-estranged, ex-prosecutor wife frame a relative as part of a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at preserving the couple’s lavish lifestyle. The judge said Tuesday that Derek Wayne Hahn was less culpable in the plot than former Chief Louis Kealoha, who was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison. The judge said Kealoha’s wife Katherine Kealoha was the mastermind behind the scheme to frame her uncle in the theft of the couple’s home mailbox to hide fraud that included stealing from her grandmother. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison.