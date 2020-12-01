Event organizer drops BookExpo, annual publishing convention

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual publishing convention and trade show may be coming to an end. BookExpo is a decades-old tradition where guest speakers have ranged from Bill Clinton to Margaret Atwood. ReedPop has managed BookExpo for a quarter century but announced Tuesday that it was dropping the event, along with the fan-based BookCon. As in other industries, publishers have long debated the necessity of holding the convention. Much of the business once conducted there has moved online. Earlier in 2020, BookExpo and BookCon were held virtually because of the coronavirus and the status for 2021 already was in doubt.