DNR: License Sales and Deer Harvest up in 2020

(WAOW) -- Another gun deer season is in the books, and the DNR said hunters saw quite a bit of success.

As of Sunday, Nov. 29 820,299 licenses were sold for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron. The DNR said that's up 3.5% from last year.

They same female hunters is the fastest growing demographic, with 92,312 heading out this year.

Hunters also registered more deer this year than last year. During the nine-day gun deer hunt, preliminary numbers show 188,712 deer were harvested. That's up 15.8% statewide.