D.C. Everest girls basketball picks up win, while the boys come up short, along with other area scores

Here are the area scores from winter sports across our area on December 1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Rosholt 53 Bowler 42
  • Medford 73 D.C. Everest 63
  • Wausau West 59 Lakeland 42
  • Mosinee 70 Wausau East 35
  • Wisconsin Rapids 72 Marshfield 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Phillips 60 Prentice 22
  • Auburndale 58 Assumption 55
  • Columbus Catholic 57 Granton 14
  • Edgewood 60 SPASH 51
  • Iola-Scandinavia 56 Pittsville 26
  • Lakeland 54 Rhinelander 46
  • Mosinee 44 Antigo 25
  • Edgar 52 Stratford 41
  • D.C. Everest 66 Wausau West 42

BOYS HOCKEY

  • SPASH 7 Wisconsin Rapids 4
  • Mosinee 8 Medford 0
  • Ashwaubenon 6 D.C.E. 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

  • Central Wisconsin 5 Wis Valley Union 0

