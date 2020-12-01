Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction gets high court review

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Tuesday will ask Pennsylvania’s highest court to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction. The defense argues that the jury heard evidence and testimony that should have been excluded. That includes the testimony of five other accusers who said the comedian and television star sexually assaulted them in the 1980s. Now 83, Cosby has spent more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia. The jury convicted him of drugging and molesting a woman he met through the basketball program at Temple University in 2004. Cosby has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any wrongdoing.