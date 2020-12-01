Aspirus opens a clinic in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Aspirus Hospital has opened a clinic in Marshfield.

The clinic is located in Founder's Square in the city's downtown, across from Anytime Fitness.

It will provide care for patients of all ages and will have four exam rooms, as well as the capability to do lab work and take x-rays.

"Anytime patients have more access to healthcare, I think that's a good thing. With it being a smaller clinic, it's a little bit less daunting. Patients have the ability to come in and be seen quickly," said Laura Burns a nurse practitioner.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting January 1 there will be a second care provider working at the clinic.