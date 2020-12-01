Asia Today: Vietnam reports 1st local infection in 89 days

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese authorities are conducting intensive contact tracing after discovering the country’s first confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus in 89 days. State media say a man in Ho Chi Minh City tested positive after visiting a flight attendant who was undergoing self-quarantine at his home following his return from Japan two weeks ago. The flight attendant has also tested positive. Health authorities have ordered 137 people who had been in close contact with the man to stay in a central quarantine facility and shut down an English center where he works as a teacher. Earlier, Vietnam went 99 days without local transmissions until a cluster of cases broke out at a hospital in Da Nang in July.