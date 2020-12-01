‘All my love, Elliot’: Actor Page comes out as transgender

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscar-nominated actor who starred in “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy” has come out as transgender with the name of Elliot Page. He made the announcement Tuesday in a moment greeted as a watershed for the trans community in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia says his decision came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community. Page says his pronouns are “he” and “they.” The announcement is being celebrated widely on social media by LGBTQ rights advocates and many in the film industry. Page has frequently worked to bring the lives of LGBTQ characters to screen.