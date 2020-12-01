Acclaimed art scholar, ex-RISD president Roger Mandle dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Roger Mandle, an internationally renowned art scholar and the former longtime president of the Rhode Island School of Design, has died. RISD says the 79-year-old Mandle died Saturday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after a long illness. Mandle served as president of RISD from 1993 to 2008. He was credited with helping modernize the school, one of America’s most prestigious four-year art colleges, and quadrupling its endowment to over $400 million. He previously served as deputy director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Mandle also served on the National Council on the Arts. He was later executive director of the Qatar Museums Authority.