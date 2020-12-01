Skip to Content

1 person hospitalized after car hits Wausau home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire officials say two cars collided and one hit a nearby house as a result of the collision.

It happened a little before 10:00 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Third Avenue and Sherman Street.

Rescue crews used heavy equipment to remove one driver from her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

"Fortunately there wasn't more people involved but unfortunate that there was a couple involved," said Jeremy Kopp, Battalion Chief of Wausau Fire Dept. "[We] cleaned up the scene [and will] make sure we can get traffic opening back up."

No word on extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

Kopp said the house didn't appear to have structural damage.

Curtis Aderholdt

A WAOW photo journalist since December 2014.

