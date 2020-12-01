1 person hospitalized after car hits Wausau home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire officials say two cars collided and one hit a nearby house as a result of the collision.

It happened a little before 10:00 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Third Avenue and Sherman Street.

Rescue crews used heavy equipment to remove one driver from her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

"Fortunately there wasn't more people involved but unfortunate that there was a couple involved," said Jeremy Kopp, Battalion Chief of Wausau Fire Dept. "[We] cleaned up the scene [and will] make sure we can get traffic opening back up."

No word on extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

Kopp said the house didn't appear to have structural damage.