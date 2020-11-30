Wood Co. Health Dept. asking residents to take COVID-19 vaccine survey

Wood Co. (WAOW) -- The Wood Co. Health Dept. is asking residents to take a survey on the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, the health department wants to try and anticipate resources necessary when the vaccine is available. They are also looking to better understand residents views on the vaccine.

"In addition, this survey will help us anticipate the resources necessary to prepare for COVID-19 vaccination clinics and develop community education and outreach materials," the health department survey reads.

The health department says the survey takes about 5 minutes. You can find it here.