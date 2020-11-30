Wood Co. authorities report catching poachers

Wood Co. (WAOW) -- The Wood Co. Sheriff's Dept. says they caught poachers over the weekend.

Authorities say they had complaints of poachers in the Township of Rock and deputies were able to locate them.

The sheriff's dept. says the poachers will be charged.

"Many people in this area, including many deputies at this department, are very passionate about hunting and will not tolerate these cowardly acts. Thank you to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for your extra efforts during this Gun Deer season as well," the sheriff's dept. said in a Facebook post.